Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 2,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,236. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

