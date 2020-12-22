Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 2,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,236. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

