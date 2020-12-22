CorionX Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One CorionX token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $86,963.19 and approximately $105,722.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00360790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002385 BTC.

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

CorionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

