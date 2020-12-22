Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,361 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Corning by 1,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Corning by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.