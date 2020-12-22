Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $328.95 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $328.95 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,475.87 or 0.99920164 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00054882 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,947 coins and its circulating supply is 542,551,480 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

