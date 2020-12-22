Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCAP. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $412.65 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. Analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

