Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRLBF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CRLBF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 852,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,751. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

