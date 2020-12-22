Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $65.41 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx, IDEX, Fatbtc and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00364310 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,307,762,556 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, KuCoin, Dcoin, IDEX, Upbit, Bithumb, OKEx, BiteBTC, Bibox, OceanEx, Bittrex, GOPAX, Bithumb Global, Huobi Korea, DDEX, DigiFinex, HitBTC, CPDAX, BigONE, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, ABCC and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

