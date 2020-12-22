CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Cap Reaches $5.33 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $25,250.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004777 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00342461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002085 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

