CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) vs. Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Financial Analysis

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A CTO Realty Growth 0 0 3 0 3.00

CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $64.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.50%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% CTO Realty Growth 181.83% 37.94% 15.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.98 $890,000.00 N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $44.94 million 4.23 $114.97 million $23.00 1.75

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Comstock Holding Companies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and changed its name to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. in May 2020. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.