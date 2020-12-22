Cube Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $8,064.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00354262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002278 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

