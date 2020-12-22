Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 30,785 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in TCF Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TCF opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.83 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.74.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

