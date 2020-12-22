CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

CURI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

CURI stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 743,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,691,257. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last three months.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

