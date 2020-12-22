CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 1,359,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 153,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

CURI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.61.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 in the last ninety days.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit