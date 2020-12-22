CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 1,359,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 153,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

CURI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.61.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 in the last ninety days.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

