CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CURO. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,304 shares of company stock valued at $912,001 in the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

