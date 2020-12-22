Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.01 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $84.77 million and $31.01 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00053051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00349223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027116 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

