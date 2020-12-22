Customers Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,439 shares of company stock worth $352,918 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

