Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

CUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $38.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cutera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cutera by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

