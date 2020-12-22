CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,503.50

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,503.50 ($19.64) and last traded at GBX 1,445 ($18.88), with a volume of 3322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,477 ($19.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,274 ($16.64) price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 178.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,354.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,184.91.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

