CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $117.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $7.42 on Friday, hitting $154.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,593. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.60, a PEG ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.