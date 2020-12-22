DA Davidson Comments on FB Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBK. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.26. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,964 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

