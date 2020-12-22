Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $37.83 on Monday. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -9.85.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $359,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $397,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

