Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 56,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 53,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

