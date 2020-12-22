Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.10

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 3572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

