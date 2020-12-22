Databroker Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00352797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027638 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

