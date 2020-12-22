Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG opened at $106.46 on Friday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,547.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $2,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,528,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $3,248,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,174,135.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,642,507 shares of company stock worth $167,072,391. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 337.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.