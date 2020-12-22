Datawallet (DXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $182,862.86

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $182,862.86 and approximately $75.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00356563 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00031156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002297 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

