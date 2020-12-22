Datum Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $762,142.67 and approximately $77,386.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00353844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

