David Golub Purchases 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,715.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 18th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.
  • On Monday, December 7th, David Golub purchased 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.88.
  • On Friday, December 4th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub purchased 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,745.50.
  • On Friday, November 27th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00.
  • On Monday, October 26th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00.
  • On Friday, October 23rd, David Golub acquired 4,100 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,227.00.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 626,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

