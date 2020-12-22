David Golub Purchases 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,715.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

On Monday, December 7th, David Golub purchased 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.88.

On Friday, December 4th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub purchased 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,745.50.

On Friday, November 27th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, David Golub acquired 4,100 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,227.00.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 626,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.