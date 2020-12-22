Dean A. Foate Sells 4,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,709.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. 85,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,184. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Plexus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Plexus by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 280,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 83,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

