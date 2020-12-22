Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Up 7.7%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.08. 397,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 477,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Several research firms have commented on DCPH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.