DEEX (DEEX) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $264,279.53 and approximately $290.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEEX has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

