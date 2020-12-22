Defis Achieves Market Cap of $32,357.09 (XGM)

Defis (CURRENCY:XGM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Defis has traded down 77.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Defis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis has a market cap of $32,357.09 and $76.00 worth of Defis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001417 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis is a coin. Defis’ total supply is 134,558,580 coins. The official message board for Defis is medium.com/@defisystem . Defis’ official website is defisystem.io

Defis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

