DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 85,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

