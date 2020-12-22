Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. 525,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,035. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $857.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

