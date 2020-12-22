Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.35. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

