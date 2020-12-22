Digital Gold Price Tops $56.24 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for approximately $56.24 or 0.00236877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $758,676.74 and approximately $897,982.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00140718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00721739 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00188187 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00103820 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,491 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

