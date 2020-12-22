Digix Gold Token (DGX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,928.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $62.46 or 0.00269429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $54,928.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00141072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00730570 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00166465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00108339 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,870 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

