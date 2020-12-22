Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.87

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and traded as high as $72.60. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 2,098,656 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 595.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 295.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter.

