DMM: Governance Market Cap Hits $13.46 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and $1.29 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00346270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

