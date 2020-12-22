Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.06.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 663,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,211,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 209,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,726.00, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

