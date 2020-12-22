Donald James Warr Sells 4,512 Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.75. 20,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,474. Altius Minerals Co. has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$570.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.84.

Get Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) alerts:

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -27.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALS. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.