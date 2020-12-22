Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Dropbox stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 697,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,055. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 131.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,921 shares of company stock valued at $582,481. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Dropbox by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dropbox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Dropbox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Dropbox by 325.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

