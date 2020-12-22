DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of DTF opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

