Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Trading Down 1%

Dec 22nd, 2020

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 38,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 36,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSE. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 156.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSE)

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

