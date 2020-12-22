DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) Shares Gap Up to $76.00

DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.00, but opened at $78.80. DWF Group plc (DWF.L) shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 2,138,127 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £260.29 million and a P/E ratio of 20.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

