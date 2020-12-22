Dynamic Trading Rights Market Cap Reaches $16.26 Million (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market cap of $16.26 million and $218,156.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00349428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00026701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

About Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,623,057,143 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.