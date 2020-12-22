Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,898,645 shares of company stock valued at $437,722,688. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 361.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after acquiring an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.