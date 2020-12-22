E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.29

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 3161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,306,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,828,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,395,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

