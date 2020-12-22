Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Acquires $149,994.70 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Vogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Gary Vogel bought 4,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $64,760.00.

NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 54,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGLE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

